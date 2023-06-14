Sask. RCMP continue to work to identify baby boy who was left inside a bag in 1970

Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate the details surrounding the identity of a baby boy who was found inside a bag in 1970.

The body of the infant was found inside a brown and blue plaid canvas weekend bag, which was laying on ice on the south bank of the South Saskatchewan River, 50 kilometres north of Swift Current, according to RCMP.

RCMP said the baby, who weighed 6.5 pounds and was about two to four weeks old, had black hair and seemed well nourished, with no signs of trauma or violence. He was found on top of the ice and the bag had been weighed down by rocks.

The bag in which the baby was found in 1970. (Photo source: Sask. RCMP)

The infant was discovered on April 8, 1970, and a greenish blue 1967-1969 Buick or Oldsmobile car was seen parked in the area where the infant was found, RCMP said. A light brown or copper coloured truck described as a “show stopper” was also seen in the area in early April 1970, which had a chrome bumper and foot rails.

RCMP said it’s unknown if those vehicles are associated to the investigation but the owners have never been identified or spoken to by police officers.

Through investigation into live births in the province, checking with doctors and other witnesses, and several interviews, RCMP said the baby’s identity remains unknown.

The gravestone of an unidentified baby boy found in 1970. (Photo source: Sask. RCMP)

RCMP’s Historical Case Unit continues to work to identify the baby and determine the details and circumstances surrounding his death.

If anyone has any information, RCMP ask that they call their local RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.