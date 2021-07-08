REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP have identified two Edmonton men as the victims of a double homicide in the southeast part of the province Monday.

According to a press release, 29-year-old Bryton Lawrason and 20-year-old Seth Hildebrand were found dead in an orange 2013 Dodge Journey SUV near Burgis Beach, which is along Good Spirit Lake. Police said both deaths are considered homicides and it is not a homicide-suicide investigation. A cause of death will not be released.

RCMP are asking the public for any information on Lawrason and Hildebrand’s whereabouts on Monday and over the weekend.

The vehicle was in the areas of Good Spirit Lake, Canora and Yorkton on Monday, according to RCMP. Anyone who saw the SUV is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Sask. RCMP shared a photo of a vehicle similar to the orange-coloured 2013 Dodge Journey SUV where the bodies of two men were found Monday. (Supplied: RCMP)

Investigators are also asking to speak with anyone who traveled on Tiny grid road near Burgis Beach turnoff on Monday in the late afternoon or early evening July.

RCMP say even minimal information could be important to the case. Canora RCMP can be reached at 306-563-4700, 310-RCMP or the public can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.