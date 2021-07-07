REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating what they're calling "suspicious deaths" after two men were found dead in a vehicle near Canora.

According to RCMP, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle – which police say was an orange-coloured SUV – parked along Tiny grid road near the Burgis Beach turn off shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police say officers and EMS arrived and found two men in the vehicle, who were declared dead at the scene. The deaths are being considered suspicious.

The RCMP says Major Crime Unit North investigators are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to confirm the men’s identities. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

RCMP are asking the public to contact Canora RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they have any information about suspicious activity near Burgis Beach turn off on Monday afternoon or early evening.