RCMP have charged a 22-year-old man in the death of a Regina Provincial Correctional Centre inmate.

Kirk Kelly Sabit was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of Aug. 23, 2017.

He had lethal doses of Carfentanil and Fentanyl in his body at the time of his death, RCMP say.

Investigators have charged Nikolai Ellson with manslaughter in Sabit’s death of Kirk Sabit.

This is the first manslaughter charge laid by the RCMP in Saskatchewan in which either Carfentanil or Fentanyl was the cause of death, RCMP say.

Ellson is scheduled to make his next court appearance April 30 at Regina Provincial Court.