REGINA -- A Saskatchewan RCMP officer died while on-duty on Saturday morning, according to a news release from police.

Police will hold a press conference to provide information about the death at 5 p.m. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Police said the death is related to an investigation that took place in the Wolseley and Francis areas on Saturday morning. Two suspects were arrested in relation a "serious crash.=," according to RCMP.

No further details were released.

More to come...