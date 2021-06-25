REGINA -- A Saskatchewan RCMP officer has been charged with assault with a weapon following an investigation into an alleged incident in October.

On Oct. 31, 2020, Carlyle RCMP officers stopped a vehicle in Arcola. One of the occupants of the vehicle was arrested by Const. Dani Zaya. In a press release on Friday, the RCMP said the officer used OC spray, commonly known as pepper spray, during the interaction.

On Nov. 18, 2020, a complaint was made to Carlyle RCMP in relation to the incident and an investigation began.

RCMP said the investigation was completed on Feb. 12, 2021. Following consultation with crown prosecution, Const. Zaya was charged and arrested on June 23. He was released on conditions and will appear in Carlyle Provincial Court on July 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Const. Zaya has been suspended with pay since the investigation began. RCMP said he was on administrative duties until Jan. 20, 2021 and then stopped working.

“Complaints such as the one received in relation to the above incident are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said. “The Saskatchewan RCMP has previously committed that if RCMP officers are criminally charged, we will be transparent and notify the public.”

The RCMP said it will not comment further on this incident as it is before the courts.