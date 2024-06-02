Sask. RCMP on scene of 'serious collision' on Highway 1

Saskatchewan RCMP are currently responding to a serious collision on Highway 1 west of Swift Current.

The collision was reported in an RCMP news release just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP did not disclose the exact location of the crash, noting it occurred “a few kilometres” west of Swift Current.

Traffic in the area has been re-routed and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time.

