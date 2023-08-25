Sask. RCMP plans to have unmanned aircraft in every detachment in province

The Saskatchewan RCMP is planning to have unmanned aircraft, alson known as an aerial drone, in every detachment in the province by April, 2024 in an effort to modernize and keep the public safe.

The Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) ‘Expansion Project’ began in January of 2023, according to a release from the Sask. RCMP.

To date, RCMP says 29 front line detachment officers were trained as RPAS pilots, and 33 per cent of RCMP detachments in the province have an unmanned aircraft available to them.

According to RCMP, unmanned aircraft allow officers to approach investigations, unfolding incidents, and public safety concerns in a more modern and efficient way, will calls responded to quicker, and suspects located with lower risk to the public and officers.

Inspector Devin Pugh, officer in charge of Saskatchewan’s RCMP Support Services Section, said they’re excited to see the project take flight.

“By utilizing this innovative technology, we are able to provide crucial air support for our officers on the ground in real time. Expanding this to all of our detachments across Saskatchewan, will most certainly increase our ability to effectively respond to crimes in progress and support search and rescue operations much more efficiently,” he said.

Two types of unmanned aircrafts are currently being used.

The Mavic (multi-rotor) aircraft. (Photo courtesy of Sask. RCMP)

The Mavic (multi-rotor) aircraft can operate up to one hour and flies for up to 65 km/hr. This type of aircraft is used for crime scene photography, vehicle accident reconstruction, observation of hazardous environments, and critical incident monitoring.

The Sky Fury (fixed-wing) aircraft can operate up to seven hours and flies at 90 km/h while in “cruise” flight. It is used for search and rescue of missing persons, responding and monitoring critical incidents such as a barricaded person in a house, as well as disaster responses.

The Sky Fury (multi-rotor) aircraft. (Photo courtesy of Sask. RCMP)

Battlefords RCMP are launching a two day pilot project from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, in which a Sky Fury aircraft will be used to support officers actively responding to calls.

The goal of the project is to provide awareness for officers on the ground. A trained and certified RPAS pilot will employ the aircraft to assist officers during calls for service, and another person will relay the information seen on the video feed to the officers responding to the call, according to RCMP.