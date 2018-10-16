

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan RCMP says it is prepared for marijuana legalization on Wednesday.

In a written release, police say they have increased their capacity in prevention, engagement, intelligence and training.

The RCMP also says it will be working to prevent drug-impaired driving by making sure officers are properly equipped to detect when someone is driving impaired.

According to the RCMP, more than 100 officers have been trained to administer Standardized Field Sobriety tests. It also plans to have 100 Drug Recognition Evaluators by the end of next year. Those officers can use an Oral Fluid Device as one of the devices used for roadside drug impairment testing.

Police are reminding Saskatchewan residents that impaired driving, either by drugs or alcohol, is illegal.

Regina police say they also have around 100 officers trained to recognize impaired driving and 11 Drug Recognition Evaluators. Officers will also be closely watching for drug-impaired driving.

The RCMP will also be enforcing laws surrounding the possession, cultivation and sale of cannabis products once it is legalized.