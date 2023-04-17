Sask. RCMP renew calls for assistance in search for missing man

The investigation into the disappearance of Joel Campbell continues as police no longer believe he was picked up by a previously suspected vehicle.

Joel Campbell, a 35-year-old man from Standing Buffalo First Nation, was last seen at the junction of Highway #6 and Highway #22 on April 5.

Southey RCMP first notified the public about Campbell’s disappearance on April 10.

Police updated their search on April 14, saying at around 7:20 p.m., a black Dodge Charger was seen stopping next to a man matching Campbell’s description before picking him up and travelling south.

RCMP released a third update on Monday, outlining that police no longer believed the suspect vehicle picked Campbell up and was no longer part of the missing person investigation.

Campbell is wanted for being unlawfully at large. However, RCMP are trying to locate him to confirm his wellbeing due to the fact that he’s not been seen or spoken to for several days.

Campbell is described as being five foot eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, toque, and sweatpants.

He also has connections to Fort Qu’Appelle, the release said.

RCMP ask anyone who may have seen Joel walking eastbound on Highway #22 or anyone who may have given him a ride to call Southey RCMP at 306-726-5230.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.