REGINA -- The RCMP says it responded to 78 calls about the public health order this week.

From April 17 to April 23, the RCMP said it responded to 43 calls about social gatherings of more than 10 people, eight complaints of people failing to self-isolate under the mandatory order and 27 other calls related to COVID-19.

One charge was also laid, according to the RCMP.

Mounties are reminding people that the public health order is still in place.

Even with nicer weather, police say people should be mindful of proper physical distancing and gathering sizes to keep police and others safe.