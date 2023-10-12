Regina

    • Sask. RCMP respond to serious collision near Kisbey

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    Carlyle RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 13, near Kisbey, Sask.

    Traffic is being re-routed and drivers are advised to plan alternate routes, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

    RCMP said an update on the investigation will be provided when it is available.

    Kisbey, Sask. is located about 170 kilometres southeast of Regina.

