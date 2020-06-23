REGINA -- RCMP are asking for help locating an inmate who walked away from a centre near Yorkton on Sunday.

Kyle Foreman, 46, was serving time at the White Spruce Provincial Training Centre. He is described as 5’9”, around 160 lbs with short dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, dark jacket, black pants and a black ball cap.

He faces charges on being unlawfully at large, and is serving time in relation to property and drug crimes. Foreman is known to frequent Yorkton and Canora.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.