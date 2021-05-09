REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public for assistance locating a Regina woman and a man suspected of abducting her.

Stephanie Bruch, 30, allegedly sent a concerning message to a friend who reported it to the Regina Police Service. The police provided the information to the Saskatchewan RCMP Dispatch Centre.

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for Stephanie Bruch, 30, from Regina. (Source: RCMP)

Officers from Melville, Wynyard, Fort Qu’Appelle and Punnichy as well as the Saskatoon Police Service Air Support Unit began searching for the woman, the suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved.

RCMP said the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in a field south of Highway #10 near Ituna, Sask. on Sunday afternoon. Neither the woman nor the suspect was located.

Meville RCMP received a report of a man approaching a woman outside a house in Melville, where he was going through her vehicle. After a short conversation with the woman, the man got into an older white or light grey small truck and left. Investigators believe this man is suspect.

The suspect, Kelly Baht, 29, is described as six feet tall, medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. The public is warned not to approach Baht, but to call 911 if he is seen.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact police. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).