    • Sask. RCMP seize 42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes after stopping speeding vehicle

    Saskatchewan RCMP says officers seized approximately 42,000 cartons of illegal cigarettes after initially stopping a vehicle for speeding on Highway 1 near Gull Lake.

    RCMP said a search warrant was executed on the vehicle, a semi-trailer, when the cigarettes were found.

    A 46-year-old B.C. man has been charged with possession of unstamped tobacco, possession of unstamped tobacco products and possession of unmarked tobacco.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on Jan. 24.

