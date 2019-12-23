REGINA -- Nearly one week ago, RCMP seized 3,100 doses of fentanyl west of Swift Current.

On Dec. 17, RCMP stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway #1.

According to RCMP “numerous indicators” led to the arrest of the people in the vehicle.

RCMP seized 310 grams of what was believed to be fentanyl. RCMP said the amount could be broken down in 3,100 doses.

Five grams of cocaine, 15 grams of cannabis and over $2,000 was also seized.

Christian Mukele, 30, and Emile Laird, 32, both of Calgary are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair will appear in court in Swift Current.