REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP says it is looking for input as it reviews how it delivers services in Swift Current, Gravelbourg, Leader, Maple Creek, Morse, Ponteix and Shaunavon.

The RCMP and Meyers Norris Penny (MNP) will hold a series of town halls to gather information from the public and stakeholders.

A schedule of the town hall meetings is listed here:

Ponteix Detachment

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: 6 Main St., Aneroid, Sask.

Shaunavan Detachment

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Crescent Point Wickenheiser Center

Morse Detachment

Date: Tuesday, January 14

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Morse Community Hall

Leader Detachment

Date: Tuesday, January 14

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Leader Community Hall

Gravelbourg Detachment

Date: Wednesday, January 15

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Gravelbourg Town Office

Maple Creek Detachment

Date: Wednesday, January 15

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Maple Creek Armouries, 502 Marsh St.

Swift Current Rural Detachment

Date: Thursday, January 16

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: All Saints School, 2180 Woodrow Pl. Swift Current, Sask.