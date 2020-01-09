Sask. RCMP to hold several town hall meetings, seeks input from residents
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP says it is looking for input as it reviews how it delivers services in Swift Current, Gravelbourg, Leader, Maple Creek, Morse, Ponteix and Shaunavon.
The RCMP and Meyers Norris Penny (MNP) will hold a series of town halls to gather information from the public and stakeholders.
A schedule of the town hall meetings is listed here:
Ponteix Detachment
Date: Monday, January 13
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 6 Main St., Aneroid, Sask.
Shaunavan Detachment
Date: Monday, January 13
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Crescent Point Wickenheiser Center
Morse Detachment
Date: Tuesday, January 14
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Morse Community Hall
Leader Detachment
Date: Tuesday, January 14
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Leader Community Hall
Gravelbourg Detachment
Date: Wednesday, January 15
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Gravelbourg Town Office
Maple Creek Detachment
Date: Wednesday, January 15
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Maple Creek Armouries, 502 Marsh St.
Swift Current Rural Detachment
Date: Thursday, January 16
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: All Saints School, 2180 Woodrow Pl. Swift Current, Sask.