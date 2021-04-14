Advertisement
Sask. RCMP want drivers to check highway conditions before heading out
REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP is encouraging residents to consult the Highway Hotline before venturing out onto highways.
The warning follows dangerous road conditions which resulted from a spring storm that brought snow and high winds.
Indian Head RCMP responded to two calls overnight. A semi was jackknifed on the highway and another one was in the ditch. There were no serious injuries reported.
A part of Highway 1 between Indian Head and Whitewood was closed due to slippery conditions, as of Tuesday evening.
Other road closures include portions of Highways 48 southeast of Regina.
Updated road conditions and closures can be found on the Highway Hotline. Weather watches and warnings can be found on the ECCC website.