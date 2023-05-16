Sask. RCMP warn public after 2 fatal suspected overdoses

Two suspected fatal overdoses over the weekend have Punnichy and Southey RCMP warning residents about the dangers of illicit drugs.

According to an RCMP news release, the two fatal incidents occurred in each detachment area over the weekend and are part of numerous suspected overdoses police have responded to in the past few weeks.

“Preliminary investigation suggests fentanyl may have been involved in these incidents, but this cannot be confirmed until the results of toxicology have been completed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The investigations are still ongoing,” an RCMP news release said.

Sgt. Kim Stewart said if people choose to use drugs they are urged to be cautious, use only small amounts and not use alone.

“Recognizing the signs and knowing what to do could potentially save someone’s life. When someone overdoses, their breathing may be slow, weak, or even stop. They may make gurgling or choking sounds and their lips or fingernails may turn blue. They may be dizzy, confused or seem exhausted. If you see these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately,” Stewart said.

Take-home naloxone kits are also offered to people by the provincial government free of charge as well as take-home fentanyl and benzodiazepine drug checking strips, RCMP said.