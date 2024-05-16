Sask. RCMP warning of scammers claiming to be police officers

Saskatchewan Mounties want the public to be aware of fraudulent phone calls circulating where people claim to be from the RCMP.

According to a news release from the Craik detachment, officers were notified that a resident received a phone call from a person claiming to be an RCMP officer who then asked the resident to purchase and send gift cards to him.

Police say the call originated from a 613 area code.

“This call was not from the RCMP. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately. Do not provide any information to the caller,” the release said.

RCMP said people should never give out personal information such as your name, address SIN (social insurance number) or banking information over unsolicited phone calls.

Police are also reminding people to set strong passwords, research who is asking you for money or information and to not be afraid to say no.

“Don’t be afraid to say no! Don’t be intimidated by high-pressure sales tactics or requests to send money right away. Walk away or hang up the phone,” RCMP said in the release.

RCMP are asking anyone who receives a similar call to contact their local detachment at 310-RCMP and to report the possible scammer to the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.