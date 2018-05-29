

The federal government announced on Tuesday that it will be spending $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan.

Once the sale is finalized, Ottawa plans to take on remaining construction of the addition to the pipeline.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the move will only be used to ensure the capacity of the pipeline can be tripled, allowing Canada to find new export markets for its oil resources.

It’s an important move for Evraz Steel in Regina. The plant holds contracts to supply 75 per cent of the steel required for the pipeline expansion. Manufacturing shut down two weeks ago over uncertainty about the pipeline’s future, but now workers are optimistic that the federal government will honour the contract.

Premier Scott Moe said he hopes Ottawa’s plan works. Regardless of who owns the pipeline, Moe says he hopes concerns out of British Columbia will be addressed.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has gone to court for judicial approval to regulate what can flow through the pipeline. The measure made Kinder Morgan too nervous to continue. The company stopped all non-essential spending on the pipeline expansion in April. Morneau had said the federal government would cover any cost overruns caused by B.C.’s actions, but the company felt that wasn’t enough.

"We need to deal with the political uncertainty," he said. "The only (way) in our estimation that that can be done is through exerting our jurisdiction by purchasing the project."

Moe also said the federal government could have taken other routes to make sure pipeline construction went ahead, including cutting infrastructure in B.C. if that province continued to block the pipeline.

“We had a proponent that had the financial backing to build this piece of infrastructure,” Moe said Tuesday. “A U.S. proponent (was) willing to invest in a significant piece of infrastructure that would be in the national interest of Canada, in our nation of Canada. Now we have a federal government that is paying that company, essentially, to leave the nation.”

Moe wants Ottawa to use the full scope of its jurisdiction to get the pipeline completed.

