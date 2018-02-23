

Long before stepping into the spotlight on the Olympic snowboarding stage, Regina’s Mark McMorris got his start in the sport just up the highway in Fort Qu’Appelle.

In just a year, McMorris has gone from a hospital bed to the Olympic podium. His illustrious career began on the hill at Mission Ridge.

“It’s pretty neat saying a local boy is out there competing on that kind of a stage for sure,” said Andres Svenson, snow director at Mission Ridge.

McMorris’ success on the world stage has put Saskatchewan snowboarding on the map. Skiers and snowboarders at Mission Ridge on Friday couldn’t be prouder of their hometown hero.

Saskatchewan doesn’t have mountains like British Columbia or Alberta – making a career on the slopes a bit more difficult. There wasn’t much snow this year, but snowboarders made due.

“We don’t rely on natural snow whatsoever,” Svenson said. “When we get it, it’s a bonus. But, everything you see around us right now, we’re standing on about four-and-a-half feet of manmade snow.”

McMorris followed up his bronze medal win in Sochi with another bronze in slopestyle. He has one more chance to reach the podium in the big air final on Friday night.

With files from CTV Regina's Jessica Smith