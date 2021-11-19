Sask. 'ready' to rollout COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids upon arrival

REGINA -

Saskatchewan’s health minister said the province will be ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children as soon as doses arrive in the province.

Health Canada announced the approval of a Pfizer vaccine formulated for children aged five to 11 on Friday morning.

“We’ll be ready as soon as those vaccines hit the ground, as soon as they’re distributed out from the federal government,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said Thursday.

Last month, the Saskatchewan Government announced it secured 112,000 doses of the children’s vaccine.

Merriman said he expects doses of the vaccine will begin being distributed by the federal government throughout Canada soon after approval.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the province is looking at making vaccines available at schools or near them so that it is easily accessible.

“With that age group, we’d want a parent to be present and so, looking at perhaps making it available after school hours so that a parent can be present which might be a little bit easier to accommodate for parents that would be working during the day,” he said.

The pediatric vaccine is a smaller dose, at one-third of what has been offered to those 12 years and older.

The government noted that Pfizer studies show no safety concerns among children five to 11. Expected vaccine side effects, such as soreness, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and chills, were “well tolerated and resolved in one to two days.”

With files from CTV News Saskatoon’s Nicole Di Donato