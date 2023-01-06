Sask. real estate sales down 12% in 2022, remain above long-term averages
Saskatchewan real estate sales dipped 12 per cent in 2022 year-over-year, but remained above the long-term average.
There were 15,334 recorded sales in 2022, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association. That mark remains 15 per cent above long-term averages.
Listings were also down in 2022, experiencing a seven per cent decline from 2021.
Inventory concerns slowed through the back half of the year, but supply still dipped year-over-year and was well below long-term averages. Inventory levels were 11 per cent below 2021 levels, and 25 per cent below 10-year averages.
The realtors association said the decline in supply was driven by properties priced below $500,000, which created tight conditions in the lower-priced parts of the market.
“Without question, higher lending rates are contributing to the pullback in sales. We saw the Bank of Canada raise interest rates seven times in 2022,” Chris Guérette, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, said.
“When paired with declining inventory levels, particularly in homes priced below $500,000, we do see that having an impact on sales.”
Benchmark prices in the province were more than four per cent higher in 2022 than the previous year.
“With prospective buyers having to qualify at higher rates, our biggest concern heading into the new year is the lack of supply in homes priced below $500,000,” Guérette said.
REGINA REAL ESTATE
Sales also declined in the city of Regina, but at a slower rate than the province overall. Year-over-year, sales were down three per cent.
The realtors association said the decline was driven by pullbacks in the detached sector, with sales in other categories improving.
While down year-over-year, the 3,609 sales reported in 2022 were still over 23 per cent higher than long-term trends and well above pre-pandemic activity, according to the realtors association.
New listings and inventory also declined in 2022. Supply increased towards the end of the year, which took some pressure off prices particularly in the fourth quarter of the year. Year-over-year, the benchmark price increased by more than three per cent in the city.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Which sectors are seeing a skills shortage in Canada in 2023?
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning to Canada from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release Friday by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
WATCH LIVE | Speaker fight, Day 4: Kevin McCarthy nears victory after grueling fight
U.S. Republican Kevin McCarthy flipped several colleagues to support him in dramatic votes Friday for House speaker, a major sign of progress for the embattled leader on the fourth day and 12th ballot of a grueling standoff that is testing American democracy.
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police make arrest in death of Saskatoon woman
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.
-
Saskatoon man charged with child pornography offences
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged a Saskatoon man after an investigation that began just before Christmas.
-
'He's a team first guy': Pats familiar with Connor Bedard's team first attitude at world juniors
Despite breaking a handful of records and having one of the most memorable World Junior Championships of all time, Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard remained a team first player throughout the event.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s very exciting’: U of Manitoba research finds fish oil may lower infection risk of coronavirus strain
New research from the University of Manitoba suggests fish oil may lower the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
-
Armed suspects reported at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate southwest shooting
Calgary police are at the scene of a fight in the southwest and have confirmed that firearms were involved.
-
'Significant impact': Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Ogden home
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued in deadly Ranchlands shooting
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man accused in a fatal New Year's Day shooting in northwest Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Sentencing starts for man convicted of killing of two Métis hunters in rural Alberta
The sentencing for an Alberta man convicted in the killing of two Métis hunters has begun today in Edmonton. Anthony Bilodeau was convicted in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.
-
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
OPP looking into complaints made against Ford government over Greenbelt development
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to look into complaints made against the Doug Ford government regarding its plans to develop the Greenbelt in order to determine if it warrants a full blown investigation.
-
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP AT 2:30 PM
COMING UP AT 2:30 PM | Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
-
Four new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa
Four more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while he number of residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 has spiked to start the new year.
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Vancouver
-
Some flights from YVR to Mexico cancelled due to gang violence
Several flights from Canada to western Mexico were cancelled Friday as violent gang crime shut down local airports.
-
B.C.’s unemployment rate dips as Vancouver’s grows by 2%: Statistics Canada
British Columbia’s unemployment rate dipped slightly at 4.2 per cent in December, new data by Statistics Canada shows.
-
'Lives have changed': Federal workers in Greater Victoria resist mandate to return to office
Federal government employees in Greater Victoria and across the country will be mandated to return to the office for at least two to three days a week starting Jan. 16. By March 31, the hybrid work model will be fully implemented.
Montreal
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in Syria granted bail
A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning to Canada from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail. The details of Oumaima Chouay's bail hearing or the reasons for her release Friday by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.
-
Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. chiropractor suspended for 2 years after admitting sexual conduct with patient
A former Vancouver Island chiropractor has been barred from practising for two years after he had sexual contact with a patient. Dr. Gavin Maxwell, formerly of Nanaimo, B.C., admitted that he "engaged in sexual conduct with a patient" and initially provided a false statement about the engagement when confronted by the College of Chiropractors of B.C.
-
B.C. adds dozens of new items to its recycling system
The B.C. government says more items can go into residential recycling bins effective immediately.
-
Police seek men who may have information on missing teen from Saanich, B.C.
Police in Saanich, B.C., are on the lookout for two men who may have information on a high-risk missing girl.
Atlantic
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported around the globe.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $2 billion to improve highways, bridges by 2030
Nova Scotia has announced it will spend $2 billion over the next seven years to improve the province’s highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Calls for the City of Greater Sudbury to address access to public washrooms downtown
Local businesses and residents are calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to address the lack of accessible public washrooms downtown after concerns involving human waste were raised earlier this week.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Sudbury's mayor on 2023 priorities for the city
Sudbury's new mayor, Paul Lefebvre, is heading into the new year with a list of priorities for the city, issues such as homelessness, addiction, and a new arena.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.