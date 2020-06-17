REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported its lowest fatalities related to impaired driving to date, according to information from SGI.

SGI attributes the decrease in fatal impaired driving incidents to a “culture change”. It says 2019 saw 21 fatalities, while the average number of fatalities from 2009 to 2018 was 54 per year.

“The 2019 numbers are further evidence that Saskatchewan is making major progress on the province’s historically high impaired driving rates. The result is more lives saved and fewer families having to experience the unspeakable tragedy of seeing someone they love killed or severely injured due to impaired driving,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said.

He gives credits in part to the families of impaired driving victims for sharing their tragic stories.

“I truly believe the work those families do – whether it’s in an SGI campaign, working as MADD ambassadors or simply by sharing their experience in conversations – has saved lives,” Hargrave said. “It’s impossible to hear their stories and not be touched by what they’ve gone through.”

A number of initiatives have worked to decrease impaired driving fatalities including increased enforcement and stronger legislation.