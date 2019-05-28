

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan government is getting rid of limits on residents bringing alcohol home for personal use from another province or territory.

“Our government is committed to the removal of unnecessary trade barriers to allow the free flow of goods between provinces for the benefit of industry and consumers,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a release. “This change will mean Saskatchewan residents can bring beverage alcohol home with them from another province or territory in Canada for their own personal use without restrictions.”

Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia don’t have limits on personal alcohol imports, but most have limits on the volume of alcohol residents can bring across provincial borders.

The change only applies to personal interprovincial imports. Restrictions still apply to the duty free allowance on brining alcohol back from other countries, since those limits are regulated by the federal government.