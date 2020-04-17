REGINA -- The provincial government and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) say they are lifting spring road bans for priority agriculture products.

“We have been working with SARM and the RMs to provide consent to determine which roads can handle secondary weights,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a news release. “At the same time, we will work with these municipalities to monitor roads to prevent unnecessary road damage.”

“This measure will help producers finish last year’s harvest, market last year’s crop, and get this year’s crop in the ground,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “We know that the agriculture sector is under pressure and we are here to assist our producers.”

The province says farmers need critical supplies like seed, fuel and fertilizer.

“We are encouraging RMs to work with highway officials to determine whether or not to allow the same weights on their local roads,” SARM President Ray Orb said. “This will be important to ensure trucks have access to farms and other facilities once they leave provincial highways.”

The province says municipal officials will need to monitor the highways closely with higher weight limits and watch for damage that could lead to repairs.

Shippers should also keep an eye on restrictions in place.

Shippers won’t need permits for priority good this year. Official spring restriction orders will be issued every Tuesday and Friday.