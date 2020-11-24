REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial active case count to 2,927.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily cases is 209, which equals 17.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 update has been postponed. Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

In a release, the province said five new cases are in the far northwest zone, five are in the far north central zone, 13 are in the far northeast zone, 14 are in the northwest zone, five in the north central zone, four in the north east zone, 28 in Saskatoon, nine in the central west zone, two in the central east zone, 70 in Regina, three in the southwest zone, nine in the south central and four in the southeast zone.

Four new cases are pending location information. Five cases with pending location information were assigned, including one in the far northeast zone, three in the north central zone, and one in the northwest zone.

A total of 112 recovered cases were reported on Tuesday.

There are 105 people in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, including 85 people in inpatient care and 20 in intensive care.

REGIONALLY

291 active cases are from the far north area (109 far northwest, 68 far north central, 114 far northeast)

662 active cases are from the north area (247 northwest, 319 north central, 96 northeast)

826 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

624 active cases are from the Regina area

128 active cases are from the central area (54 central west, 74 central east)

368 active cases are from the south area (83 southwest, 123 south central, 162 southeast)

On Monday, 3,174 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES IN REGINA, SASKATOON

The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in long-term care homes in Regina and Saskatoon.

These follow a number of outbreaks at several long-term care facilities earlier last week, including Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Other businesses and schools have also had outbreaks declared.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

