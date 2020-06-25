Advertisement
Sask. Reports 411 impaired driving tickets in May
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 2:11PM CST
Saskatchewan law enforcement reported 411 impaired driving offences in May. This figure includes 339 criminal code charges.
Despite impaired driving fatalities hitting a record low in the province, SGI said in a news release that the “only acceptable number of impaired driving fatalities is zero.”
Officers also reported 356 distracted driving tickets, 742 aggressive driving and speeding tickets and 315 tickets for seatbelts and improper child restraints.