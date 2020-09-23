REGINA -- Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the province’s active cases to 133.

In a release, the province said two new cases are located in Saskatoon, three are in Regina and one is in the central west region.

Nine people are currently in hospital in the province. Eight people are in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon and one in the south central zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY:

Two active cases from the far north area (one far north west, one far north east)

Three active cases from the north area (two north west, zero north central, one north east)

78 active cases from the Saskatoon area

26 active cases from the Regina area

12 active cases from the central area (eight central west, four central east)

12 active cases from the south area (four south west, three south central, five south east)

A total of 19 people recovered from the virus on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 1,507 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

MOE REMINDS RESIDENTS TO KEEP GATHERINGS LOW

Premier Scott Moe says people should keep gathering sizes low to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, stressing they could face penalties if they don’t comply.

He said on Monday the vast majority of people are obeying the rules, but there have been some instances of individuals going out of bounds.

“We need to be careful,” Moe said during a press conference. “One infected person at the wrong place at the wrong time can turn into dozens of additional cases.”

The warnings come after a house gathering in Saskatoon caused cases to increase in that city.

SASK. RAMPING UP TESTING

The province announced on Tuesday it will be increasing testing in Saskatchewan, hoping to meet a goal of 4,000 tests per day.

Starting this week, Saskatchewan Health Authority labs will implement pooled testing of asymptomatic swabs.

This will allow labs to test more specimens with fewer testing materials and increase testing output, the SHA said in a news release.