REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 941.

In a release, the province said three of the new cases are in the south region, one is in the north, one is in the central region and one is in the Saskatoon area.

A case reported in the south region on July 11 has been downgraded to a negative result and removed from the case total.

Of the 941 total cases, 128 are considered active. Five additional people recovered on Saturday, for a total of 798 recoveries.

Eight people are currently in hospital. Six are receiving inpatient care, including five in Saskatoon and one in the north. Another two people are in intensive care; one in Saskatoon and another in the south region.

Regionally, there are 340 cases from the far north, 205 from the Saskatoon area, 123 from the north, 118 from the south, 87 from Regina and 68 from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 make up 323 cases, while 295 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 164 are in the 60 to 70 age range and 28 are in the 80-plus age range. Another 131 cases are in people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 52 per cent of cases while men make up the other 48 per cent.

A total of 15 people have died from the virus in the province.

There have been 80,329 COVID-19 cases conducted in Saskatchewan.