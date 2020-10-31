REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, leaving the province with 739 active cases.

Recoveries outpaced new cases on Saturday, with 81 new recovered cases reported.

In a release, the province said there are two new cases in the far northwest, three in the northwest, seven in the north central, six in the northeast, 41 in Saskatoon, one in the central east zone and 18 in Regina.

A total 29 people are currently in hospital in the province. Twenty-three are in inpatient care, including two in the northwest, six in the north central zone, one in the northeast zone, eight in Saskatoon and six in Regina. Another six people are in intensive care; one in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

41 active cases are from the far north area (20 far northwest, 0 far north central, 21 far northeast)

220 active cases are from the north area (40 northwest, 129 north central, 51 northeast)

261 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

127 active cases are from the Regina area

51 active cases are from the central area (three central west, 48 central east)

38 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, five south central, 31 southeast)

Two cases are currently pending residence location.

On Friday, 2,720 COVID-19 cases were performed in Saskatchewan.