REGINA -- The province said on Sunday there are no new cases of COVID-19 and that 42 cases are considered active.

The government said there has been a total of 1,615 reported cases and 1,549 people have recovered. There was one new recovery reported on Sunday.

Three people are in hospital, the province said. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and two people are in intensive care.

It said 17 of the 42 active cases are in communal living settings.

There have been 24 deaths.

Active cases in the Regina region have fallen to one case. Regina had been a hot spot of COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

There are 10 active cases in the Saskatoon region, one in the far north west, eight in the north west, one in the north east, one in the central west, 12 in the south west and eight in the south central.

The remaining regions (far north central, far north east, central east, and south east) have zero reported active cases.

As of Aug. 28, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 99,875 people tested per million population. The national rate was 143,718 people tested per million population.

On Saturday, 1,281 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.