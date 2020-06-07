REGINA -- Provincial officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday while 12 more people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital in Saskatoon and of the 650 reported cases province-wide, 16 are considered active. It marks the lowest number of active cases the province has recorded since it began specifying cases as active at the beginning of April.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now 623.

The far north continues to lead the province with 259 cases while 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north region, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south region and 12 are in the central region.

From Saskatchewan's total case count, 143 are linked to travel, 391 are community contacts, 79 have no known exposures and 37 are under investigation.

To date 11 people have died in relation to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

51,693 tests have been performed throughout the province.