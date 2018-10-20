

Wrapping up her first trip to Saskatchewan as Governor General, Julie Payette presented medals to exemplary Canadian citizens in Regina on Saturday morning.

The 34 people being honoured had travelled from across the country to be at the presentation, with 11 of these from Saskatchewan.

Frank Korvemaker, who calls Saskatchewan home, received a Meritorious Service Medal for his work preserving and documenting the province’s architectural heritage.

“I think that’s the biggest honour of the event. The medal certainly is much appreciated and it’s a constant reminder of this day, this occasion,” he said.

“It really made me feel proud to be a Canadian.”

Regina resident Bob Kayseas also received a Meritorious Service Medal for his work with Indigenous economic development in Canada. He was humbled to receive an award.

“There’s a lot of really nice people, hardworking people, it was an honour to be a part of them,” he said.

Also at the event, local singer-songwriter Kal Hourd had the chance to perform a song that was inspired by Payette in 2010.

“It was quite an honour and incredible to be able to pull that song out and play that directly for her,” he said.

The Governor General’s final stop is at a Humboldt Broncos hockey game Saturday night.