Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll

The Saskatchewan Legislative Building is shown on Jan. 29, 2022. (Cole Davenport/CTV News Regina) The Saskatchewan Legislative Building is shown on Jan. 29, 2022. (Cole Davenport/CTV News Regina)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cognitive warfare: Why disinformation is Russia's weapon of choice in the war on Ukraine

Russia has famously used disinformation campaigns to sow discord and spread pro-Kremlin propaganda for decades, but the use of what some experts describe as 'cognitive warfare' appears to have become a weapon of choice in the country’s conflict with Ukraine. CTVNews.ca examines how the use of disinformation will affect the war and what Canadians should look out for.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener