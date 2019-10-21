

CTVNewsRegina.ca Staff





REGINA -- Saskatchewanians are heading to the polls on Monday to vote for their local federal representative, and the party that will form the government on Parliament Hill.

CTV News Regina will have online coverage of local ridings throughout the day, along with live results on our website once polls close at 7:30 p.m.

We will have reporters covering results the highly contested Regina-Lewvan riding, Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer's Regina-Qu'Appelle riding and the close race between longtime Liberal candidate Ralph Goodale and Conservative candidate Michael Kram in Regina-Wascana, along with all other ridings in southern Saskatchewan.

Live coverage on CTVNews.ca begins at 5 p.m. local time.

Follow live updates from our CTV News Regina reporters here: