REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan wants to remind residents to stay away from young wildlife.

“In nature, young animals and birds are purposely placed into seclusion by their mothers to protect them from predators. In the majority of cases, these young animals are not abandoned or deserted, and the mother is nearby watching,” the province said in a news release.

According to the release, a young animal’s chance of surviving decreases when it comes into contact with humans. Animals can also carry diseases dangerous to humans.

Wildlife rehabilitators are licensed to care for animals that are orphaned or injured.

“A young animal should only be picked up if the parent is found dead nearby, or in an unnatural situation such as a young songbird found on a doorstep. In that case, the young bird could be moved to the closest suitable habitat,” the province said.

If a deer fawn is alone here are some things to consider:

Has it been lying in the same position for more than 10 hours?

Is it vocal?

Is it covered in insects?

Is it wet? Being covered by the morning dew may indicate it has been there for a prolonged period.

If there are signs of injury, residents are encouraged to contact their local conservation officer.

Residents are encouraged to give wildlife their space, including adult animals that wander into cities.