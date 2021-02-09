Advertisement
Sask. residents set record for natural gas usage amid polar vortex
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 3:13PM CST
REGINA -- As Saskatchewan continues to experience extreme cold temperatures, residents in the province have set a new record for the consumption of natural gas.
The new record of 1.57 petajoules was reported on Tuesday by SaskEnergy. The previous record of 1.55 was set on Jan. 15 2020.
A petajoule is a unit of measurement that represents a million gigajoules. The average home uses around 100 gigajoules of natural gas every year.
For the last eight years Saskatchewan residents have matched or broken the record for natural gas consumption.