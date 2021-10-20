Sask. residents should keep small, consistent circles of contact: Moe
Saskatchewan’s premier reinforced recommendations from the province’s top doctor - saying residents should keep their circle of contact small.
Mandated limits on gathering sizes have so far been off the table, despite requests from elected officials in Saskatoon.
“At the end of the day, we do not want to implement these very blunt public health measures across the vast majority of Saskatchewan residents,” Moe told CTV News. “The vast majority of Saskatchewan people have gone out and done the right thing.”
Even without a provincial mandate, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab urged people to keep private gatherings smaller than usual and to limit mixing between households.
"I would certainly strongly recommend that this is the time when we think of all private gatherings in the home," Shahab said during a media teleconference on Monday.
He said contact circles should be consistent, involving a maximum of two or three households and including only those who are fully vaccinated.
"Same goes for private events, whether it's a marriage or a funeral, keep it small, keep it safe, wear maks in indoor places," Shahab said.
"Only remove masks while you're eating and I recommend proof of vaccination, or negative test, even where it's not required by an order."
Shahab said residents should "remain extremely vigilant" as the weather cools off and social life moves indoors.
There were 271 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday with eight additional deaths.
As of Tuesday’s update 335 patients were in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 including a record total of 83 patients in intensive care.
