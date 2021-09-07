REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking residents who test positive for COVID-19 to notify their own close contacts, as part of a new modified approach to contact tracing.

The SHA said the number of positive cases, and their associated close contacts, is surging. This increase, combined with limited public health resources, means the SHA is not able to provide timely notification to individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 346 on Monday, or 28.7 new cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest seven-day average reported in Saskatchewan to date, toppling the previous record on Jan. 11 with 26.5.

Going forward, the SHA will notify individuals who test positive, and provide them with education on isolation and identifying who is a close contact.

The SHA said it will continue to identify those who test positive in healthcare settings, vulnerable populations, long term care and congregate living settings, so control measures can be put in place quickly.

The SHA said it is also working with the Ministry of Health to review the protocols around school case management and contact tracing.