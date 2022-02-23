Sask. residents with ties to the Ukraine following Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, Terry Kuzyk is among them and is watching the ever changing situation involving Russia closely.
“It’s a beautiful country, great hospitality, beautiful hotels but they keep taking two steps forward and one step back because of the Russian influence,” Kuzyk said.
“Ever since Ukraine gained its independence in 1992, there’s always been a Russian influence and you see it all the time when you travel there. Unfortunately it’s just little bit by little bit, it just keeps creeping into the country,” he said.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian Canadians held gatherings in many cities to stand up for Ukrainian independence. Saskatchewan has close trade and cultural ties to Ukraine and the government has a Ukrainian relations committee headed by Canora-Pelly MLA Terry Dennis.
“Just condemn the bullying tactics that they are taking with Ukraine,” said Dennis.
The provincial government has already donated $100,000 to a fund for humanitarian aide.
“We’re thinking probably food, medical supplies, you know just lodging, various other needs and clothing,” Dennis said.
Saskatchewan’s Ukraine Relations Committee will meet next week to discuss what further help may be needed.
Right now, some feel that strong Canadian sanctions may be the most effective way in preventing the situation from worsening.
