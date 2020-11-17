REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has announced it’s reviewing guidelines for the hospitality industry, gyms and places of worship.

The review comes after cases of COVID-19 have surged in the province. On Tuesday, the province reported 240 new cases and 2,055 active cases.

In a news release, the government said it will be consulting with the hospitality industry, athletic organizations, fitness business owners and faith leaders about ways they can mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The province said it wants to know how current guidelines can be enhanced, adding that many of these businesses are taking measures seriously.

Some have called for the province to implement a short shut down of all activities to get a grip on the increasing case numbers.

Others, however, have said a shutdown would further harm businesses in Saskatchewan.