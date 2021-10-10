Sask. Roughriders add kicker, linebacker

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders made a pair of moves to add to their depth on Sunday.

Linebacker Alvin Jones Jr. spent 2018 and 2019 on the practice roster for the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Jones appeared in five pre-season games where he made 18 tackles and one sack. The 26-year-old had a successful college career at the University of Texas where he racked up 343 tackles.

Jones Jr. received several awards in his collegiate career.

The Riders also signed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik, who was the team’s second-round pick in the 2021 CFL draft. He bounced around several NFL franchises including the Vikings, Jets, Bills and the Washington Football Team. Vedvik appeared in just one regular-season game with the New York Jets and many pre-season contests.

Both Vedvik and Jones Jr. will be moved to the Roughriders’ suspended list while they complete the CFL’s COVID-19 quarantine.