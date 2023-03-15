Sask.'s plan for Marshal Service receives endorsement from federal government

Saskatchewan’s plan for a Marshal Service has received an unexpected endorsement from the federal government. The plan has faced stiff opposition in the legislature but Bill Blair, Canada’s minister of emergency preparedness, believes it could work well.

“We’ve seen this in some other jurisdictions where, for example, they have a sheriffs program in Alberta and there are even community safety officers working in First Nations across the country. I think it’s entirely appropriate,” he said.

Saskatchewan is pleased that the federal minister appears to be onside.

“It’s nice to hear and I mean this is about public safety,” said Christine Tell, minister of corrections, policing and public safety.

This week, the NDP voted against second reading of a bill to create the Marshal’s Service.

“Really nothing more than a half baked plan from this ministry, $20 million dollars but we’ve heard from RCMP and other police officers could be used immediately to put officers on the street,” said NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer.

The RCMP think the estimated $20 million annual cost could be better spent bolstering the number of Mounties in the province.

Passage of legislation in the house to create a Saskatchewan Marshal’s Service is assured through the Saskatchewan Party’s majority. The plan calls for the new police force to be operational in about three or four years.