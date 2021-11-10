Sask.'s top doctor reveals COVID-19 'breakthrough' case numbers, pushes booster shots for those eligible

REGINA -

As the six-month mark approaches for many people who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says booster shots will be another tool used to prevent breakthrough cases.

The province recorded 10,018 new COVID-19 cases in October. While the majority of cases were in people who are unvaccinated, roughly one quarter were breakthrough cases —cases that occur in those who are fully vaccinated.

According to Dr. Saqib Shahab, breakthrough cases tend to target people aged 65 and older or those with underlying conditions.

“Even if you are fully vaccinated and exposed, you can either be asymptomatic and transmit for a day, or two or you can develop mild symptoms,” Shahab said.

“That is exactly why all of us have to wear masks in crowded, indoor public places.”

Saskatchewan has the lowest vaccination rate among the provinces. As of Tuesday, 86 per cent of eligible residents had received their first dose and 80 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Based on cases from August to October, people who are unvaccinated are six times more likely to contract COVID-19; 12 times more likely to be hospitalized; and 28 times more likely to need intensive care.

“(Vaccines) greatly reduce the severity of the symptoms you might have and, ultimately, vaccines will keep you out of the ICU for the most part,” said Premier Scott Moe.

October marked the deadliest month of the pandemic with the province recording 156 COVID-related deaths.

Shahab studied 78 of those deaths, which he says are confirmed. Of those deaths, the majority were unvaccinated, 65 or older, and had underlying conditions. However, 25 of the deaths happened in people who were fully vaccinated.

“The risk of death is much lower if you’re fully vaccinated, but it’s not zero,” said Shahab, adding he is still looking into the details of the deaths.

“If there is a death when someone is fully vaccinated, we need some additional information on underlying risk factors especially immune suppression.”

Breakthrough cases began popping up in Saskatchewan in September, according to Shahab. He says that led to the province’s booster dose program.

On Tuesday, Health Canada authorized Pfizer’s booster dose for all adults, which Shahab says validates the province’s decision to already administer boosters for those 65 and older.

The doctor says he is now considering recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that would allow booster doses for those who received AstraZeneca six months ago.