Sask. says recent snowfall could be enough to improve very low spring runoff conditions
The recent snowstorm that hit much of central and southern Saskatchewan may have dumped enough snow to improve very low spring runoff conditions, according to the province.
As much as 40 centimetres fell in the Saskatoon area, Regina saw around 15 centimetres on average.
A near normal runoff is now expected for the Saskatoon area and west central Saskatchewan as well as eastern portions of the grain belt along the Manitoba border, the province said in a news release.
(Water Security Agency)
However as of March 4, snowpack across Saskatchewan generally ranged from below normal to well below normal, the province said.
In its preliminary report issued in February, the province said all of Saskatchewan, aside from a small pocket in the southeast, could potentially see a well below normal spring runoff in 2024, setting the growing season up to be one with potentially very dry conditions.
The small pocket in southeast Saskatchewan that included the Regina, Weyburn and Estevan areas was still expected to see a below normal runoff, according to the province.
“More moisture will be needed as temperatures continue to stay above zero. WSA (Water Security Agency) will still be taking as many proactive measures as possible to prepare for changing conditions,” David Marit, the minister responsible for WSA said in the release.
“Although drier conditions persist, most major water supply reservoirs in southern Saskatchewan are at or above normal levels; however, reservoirs such as Avonlea and some in the southwest (e.g., Altawan and Cypress) may experience surface water supply concerns due to the depleted snowpack,” the province said.
The province said the WSA will continue to monitor moisture conditions and weather forecasts and will be issuing more updates to the 2024 runoff report throughout the spring.
