Sask. Science Centre and Core Community park to receive upgrades from Manitoba initiative
The Saskatchewan Science Centre and the Core Community Park in Regina are receiving $30,000 to restore their spaces as part of a community sponsorship initiative.
The initiative, Red River Mutual’s Spruce up Your Story, provides funding to spaces in Saskatchewan and Manitoba to revitalize and protect them, according to a release from the organization.
Each year, organizations across Manitoba and Saskatchewan submit their beautification project for the chance to win money to rejuvenate the space.
The Core Community Park in Regina will receive $12,500 to build a new basketball court, which is expected to be complete in 2025. Their current court has not been renovated in over 20 years and has issues such as broken rims, backboards, and cracked asphalt.
The organization will engage with youth, local leaders, and Indigenous partners to create the court and community gathering space.
“Core Community Park plays an integral role in the Heritage community and providing youth with access to recreational space,” explained Justin Lee, CEO and co-founder of Buckets and Borders, an organization who will help with the project.
“We’re really excited to bring it back to life and see community members continue to make memories for years to come.”
The Saskatchewan Science Centre will be updating a space once used as an owl enclosure and revitalizing it into a quiet and nature-focused reflective area. The project will receive $17,500 to create the space, which will include new bench seating and books.
As well, information about Bubo the Great Horned Owl, the space’s former resident, will be placed on the wall and a visual “nest” mural will be installed next to the space. The renovated space will be accessible and inclusive, according to the release.
“Supporting a community space goes beyond protecting its four walls,” said Brenda Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red River Mutual. “It’s about supporting the people who live in these communities, whose passion and resilience contribute to what makes these spaces so great to live, work and play in.”
This year, 11 recipients received a total of $158,250 through the initiative.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
