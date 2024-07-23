Sask. Science Centre talks 'owl' about repurposed space and feathered friend who used to live there

Patrons of the Saskatchewan Science Centre may have noticed a certain bird of prey has been missing this past year.

Bubo the Great Horned Owl has taken up residency at the Saskatoon Zoo.

“Bubo and Dumbledore are our great horned owls and you can see here, people love to see them. Bubo is still pretty shy and fits in the back a little bit, but she’s almost always in the same spot looking at people, judging people as great horned owls do,” Jeff Mitchell, zoo operations manager for the Saskatoon Zoo said.

After the science centre returned to pre-pandemic level numbers of visitors, Bubo started exhibiting signs of stress. This prompted the team to find a larger space for her.

With the owl enjoying a larger enclosed space in the great outdoors, her old home at the science centre is being repurposed. Through an initiative, the project received $17,500 to create the space.

“Visitors will be able to come into the space, read and learn about Bubo and other animals in the park, as well as do some birdwatching because there’s hundreds of birds species in the park and we want to have the opportunity for visitors to see them,” Sandy Baumgartner, CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre said.

The Saskatchewan science Centre is repurposing the habitat which once belonged to Bubo the Owl. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) Bubo joined the Science Centre in 2010 after losing a wing. She soon became a permanent resident, teaching patrons about great horned owls.

It is currently unclear if she will remain in Saskatoon or return to the science centre in a more spacious enclosure.

All those involved agree Bubo will be in good hands wherever she ends up.

“Bubo is still part of the science centre, and we are just holding her for the science centre. We will keep her here for as long as we have to, whether that’s the rest of her life or if the science centre creates a new exhibit, we will be happy to have Bubo go back to Regina to her home. Until [then], she is more than welcomed here” Mitchell said.