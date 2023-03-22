Sask. sees largest population increase in over a century

Saskatchewan experienced its largest population growth in more than a century last year.

According to the province, Statistics Canada population estimates showed that 29,307 people moved to Saskatchewan in 2022, which was the largest single-year increase since 1914.

Saskatchewan’s population now sits at 1,214,618, according to Statistics Canada.

In a government news release, Premier Scott Moe claimed the record population growth led to the creation of more than 20,000 new jobs and helped Saskatchewan lead the country in economic growth.

On a national scale, Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of the calander.

Statistics Canada said that is the first 12-month period in Canada's history where the population grew by more than one million people.